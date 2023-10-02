New England Patriots links 10/02/23 - Cowboys beat Patriots with a stick

How we feeling this morning? I can take a loss and be disappointed — where the team plays hard but the opponent has a better game. Watching the Patriots on Sunday was not just a loss, it was downright demoralizing. A soul-sucking debacle from beginning to end. Mac Jones Frankensteined into a Sam Darnold-Zach Wilson creation before our very eyes. Receivers were blind to the first-down marker, defenders forgot how to tackle, running backs were just plain forgotten, turnovers, cough-ups, watching Myles Bryant cover CeeDee Lamb (ack!) bad injuries to good players... the list goes on.

Usually I can find the positives in a bad performance. The problems can be identified and the loss isn’t an indictment on the entire team. I’m struggling today. The only solution I have in the immediate aftermath is to throw that whole mess out and take the year week-by-week. No sweeping declarations for what lies in store for the rest of the season and expectations reset back to zero.

