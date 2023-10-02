Dislocated shoulder will reportedly cost Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez ‘some time’

The hits just keep coming for the New England Patriots. Not only did star linebacker Matthew Judon suffer a potentially season-ending lower bicep tendon tear during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is reportedly also expected to “miss some time.”

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the first-round draft pick suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first quarter of New England’s 38-3 defeat. He is undergoing additional tests to determine potential further damage, and how long he will eventually be out.

Gonzalez, 21, joined the Patriots as the 17th overall selection in this year’s draft. The Oregon product quickly emerged as one of the team’s best cornerbacks, earning a starting role on the defensive perimeter from Day 1.

Despite going up against some tough competition — a group of wide receivers including the likes of Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Garrett Wilson — Gonzalez played competitive football. He registered one interception and one sack, and through three games was on the field for all but one of New England’s 192 defensive snaps.

In recognition of his strong play, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month last week. Now, however, the team might have to operate without him.

Gonzalez is just the latest Patriots cornerback to get banged up. Fellow starter Jonathan Jones has missed three straight games because of an ankle injury, while both Marcus and Jack Jones currently reside on injured reserve. The latter is now eligible to be reactivated, although the expectation is that he will not be brought back to the 53-man roster immediately.

New England will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.