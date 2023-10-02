Jeremiah Pharms Jr. reverts to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 4 elevation

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as a standard elevation against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 38-3 loss at AT&T Stadium marked the defensive tackle’s first career appearance beyond the preseason.

Pharms, 26, played seven snaps on the interior line in his debut. Undrafted by way of Sacramento City College, San Joaquin Delta College and Friends University in 2019, the JUCO and NAIA product made stops with the Champions Indoor Football League’s Witchita Force and the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers before entering the NFL ranks.

The Patriots signed Pharms one week before training camp opened in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder went on to spend the entirety of last campaign on the practice squad and agreed to a futures contract in January. He recorded 11 tackles during preseason action and cleared waivers following the league’s 53-man roster deadline in August.

With his reversion, New England’s practice squad stands at its 16-man limit.

A spot on the active roster remains open after defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale’s placement on injured reserve.

The New Orleans Saints visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.