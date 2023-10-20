New England Patriots links 10/20/23 - Week 7 Bills at Patriots: Previews, matchups, Keys to Victory

Sunday’s forecast calls for wind, rain and a crushing Bills’ pressure system over Gillette Stadium. Take a peek at the experts’ picks for New England’s Week 7 matchup vs. Buffalo for the cold, hard predictions. All the talk about the wind potentially being a factor in the Patriots favor — like how it handed the Pats a win in 2021, is bogus. The suggestion that only the Bills were forced to play in those weather conditions - IN Buffalo, but the Pats didn’t, is flat-out ridiculous. Penalizing a team for being smart.

Tom Brady took criticism for throwing shorter, successful passes to open receivers instead of heaving it downfield every play to test an opponents’ best man-coverage cornerbacks, and somehow that was low-level play. He made use of YAC receivers like Wes Welker to move the chains and got no respect for it. I say, a win is a win. By one point or 30, in rain, snow or dome it’s still the same single point in the W column.

I’m still riding the same horse: If the Patriots can limit mistakes and not turn the ball over, they have a chance to make it a game tomorrow. If not, it’s going to be a long, miserable afternoon. Godspeed and good luck. Go Pats!

