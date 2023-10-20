Patriots vs. Bills Friday injury report: Josh Uche, Keion White ruled out off New England’s edges

The New England Patriots will be down three against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, including Josh Uche and Keion White.

Both outside linebackers have been ruled out along with veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff. Each began and ended the AFC East preparations as non-participants.

A total of 16 teammates finished the week as limited and are now questionable, including tight end Hunter Henry, who returned from an ankle injury on Friday.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

G Riley Reiff (knee)

LB Josh Uche (knee, foot)

LB Keion White (concussion)

Bills

TE Quintin Morris (ankle)

DT Ed Oliver (toe)

New England’s second-round draft picks from past and present exited during the 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Uche had previously been questionable due to a knee injury before sustaining a foot injury last weekend at Allegiant Stadium. White, who got the start there, continues to work through the NFL’s concussion protocol. And in Orchard Park on Friday, the Bills ruled out two and moved former Patriots running back Damien Harris to injured reserve.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

C David Andrews (ankle)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Kyle Dugger (foot)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Bills

CB Cam Lewis (shoulder)

Henry, a first-year Patriots captain, has caught 18 passes for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns this fall. The tight end was sidelined for three consecutive practices before officially graduating to limited. Elsewhere, starting safety Jabrill Peppers cleared the injury report on Friday. Currently ranked third on the defense in snaps played, he improved to full participation after dealing with a knee ailment. A trio of New England’s questionable for Sunday have yet to be activated from injured reserve and the physically unable to perform list.