Colts claim rookie cornerback Ameer Speed off waivers from Patriots

A member of the 2023 New England Patriots draft class is en route to the AFC South.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed cornerback Ameer Speed off waivers on Friday, the organization announced.

Speed, 24, had outlasted the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline in August after being selected in the sixth round at No. 214 overall. The graduate transfer from Georgia to Michigan State appeared in five games during his rookie regular season in Foxborough. Through 10 snaps on defense and 73 snaps on special teams, he recorded three solo tackles.

Viewed as a candidate to be retained on the practice squad if unclaimed, the Patriots kept a locker for Speed on Friday, per reports. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound former national champion’s arrival in Indianapolis resulted in the waiving of wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

In New England, his departure opened a spot on the active roster with defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Jack Jones and core safety Cody Davis all practicing and eligible to return from reserve lists.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.