Watch live: Dante Scarnecchia, Mike Vrabel get inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots will honor two franchise greats on Saturday. Long-time assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia and linebacker Mike Vrabel will officially get inducted into the team Hall of Fame at 12 p.m. ET.

Traditionally, the ceremony would take place on the Gillette Stadium plaza next to The Hall and be free to attend. However, the weather outlook forced the organizers to move the event indoors and close it to the general public; only Patriots alumni, invited guests, and a limited number of fans will be in attendance.

The ceremony will also be streamed live at patriots.com and the team’s social media channels, and you will also be able to watch it right here.

Dante Scarnecchia has spent 34 seasons with the organization over three separate stints (1982-88, 1991-2013, 2016-19) and as offensive line coach helped bring five Super Bowls to New England. The fourth contributor to join the Hall of Fame, owner Robert Kraft hand-picked the 75-year-old in April.

Mike Vrabel was part of the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl teams. Appearing in a combined 142 regular season and playoff games over an eight-year span, he became a founding member of the team’s dynasty. Vrabel ended his career with the team with 56 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 11 interceptions. He also became one of the most efficient pass catchers in league history: he caught 10 passes for 10 touchdowns as a part-time tight end.

Scarnecchia and Vrabel will become the 33rd and 34th inductees into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.