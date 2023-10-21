Patriots activate Jack Jones, Cody Davis amid series of moves on eve of Bills game

The New England Patriots activated Jack Jones and Cody Davis to the 53-man roster amid a series of moves heading into Sunday’s Buffalo Bills matchup.

Both defensive backs saw their 21-day practice windows open in recent weeks.

Jones, 25, began the regular season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The 2022 fourth-round draft choice by way of USC, Moorpark College and Arizona State now makes his way back to the cornerback room after being sidelined for the initial six games. As a rookie, Jones appeared in 14 contests and started a pair on the perimeter. He finished with 30 tackles to go with two interceptions and one touchdown return.

Davis, 34, remained on the physically unable to perform list as the NFL’s roster deadline passed in August. The core special-teamer has played in 36 games for New England since arriving as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. His tenure includes 30 tackles across 703 snaps in the kicking game and work as the personal punt protector. Undrafted in 2013, the Texas Tech product made prior stops with Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In additional transactions, the Patriots have placed offensive lineman Riley Reiff on injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Jalen Reagor as well as defensive tackle Trysten Hill from the practice squad.

Reiff, 34, signed in March and began the fall on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in the preseason finale. The veteran offensive tackle returned to make his Patriots debut with 45 snaps between left and right guard. He was then ruled out for consecutive weeks due to a separate knee issue. Selected No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft, the former Iowa All-American has started 149 of his 163 career games through tours with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.

Reagor, 24, served as a standard elevation twice before and now reaches the NFL limit after reverting last week. He played 14 offensive snaps during his most recent call-up. Clearing waivers at the end of August, the ex-TCU standout signed to New England’s practice squad at its formation. Taken in the first round at No. 21 overall in 2020, Reagor spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to Minnesota. Through 46 games and 24 starts, he has totaled 72 receptions for 799 yards and four touchdowns along with a 73-yard punt return for a TD.

Hill, 25, signed to New England’s practice squad as the calendar turned to October following a workout. The defensive lineman out of Central Florida entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2019 draft. He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals last November and finished the campaign on injured reserve before joining the Cleveland Browns. In 31 career games, including five starts, Hill has recorded 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Patriots previously opened a spot on the active roster by waiving rookie cornerback Ameer Speed. In addition to Reiff, outside linebackers Josh Uche and Keion White were both ruled out on the final injury report.

The AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.