Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium where they’ll welcome AFC East rival Buffalo Bills to town. The matchup against Buffalo has been unkind to New England of late, as they are 1-6 in their last seven matchups. With a loss, the Patriots would then fall to 1-6 on the season.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 7: Patriots vs. Bills

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4, RTL in Germany

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 229, Buffalo: 387)

Odds: Patriots +8.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings

