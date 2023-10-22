NFL Week 7 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

While the New England Patriots return home for a divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, it is a quieter rest of the NFL schedule with six teams on bye.

For the team’s that are suiting up, let’s get right into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (5-1) at Baltimore Ravens (4-2): Go Lions! With neither team on New England’s schedule, the Patriots will side with the opposing conference. Plus, it’s fun to root for the Lions and against the Ravens. | FOX

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) at Chicago Bears (1-5): Go Bears! A Chicago victory would help New England in two ways: potentially moving down in the draft order and weakening the Patriots strength of schedule with a Vegas loss. | FOX

Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3): Go Browns! While it is an all AFC matchup, Indianapolis does fall on New England’s scheduled. A Cleveland victory would worsen the Patriots strength of schedule. | CBS

Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5): Go good game! A battle between two NFC East teams that both fall on New England’s schedule. | CBS

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3): Go good game! Another all NFC matchup in which neither team falls on the Patriots schedule. | FOX

4:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3): Go Rams! New England will root for the opposing conference, while a Steelers victory will also lower their strength of schedule. | FOX

Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2): Go Cardinals! At 1-5, an Arizona victory could result in the Patriots leapfrogging them in the draft order. | FOX

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-5): Go Broncos! Similarly to above, Denver is another team that projects to be at the top of the draft order. | CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-1): Go good game! Both the Chargers and Chiefs fall on the Patriots schedule this season, leaving this game to have no major impact on New England. | CBS

8:20 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1): Go Eagles! With ball teams also falling on the Patriots schedule, New England will root against their division rival for old times sake.

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 4 of the NFL season.

