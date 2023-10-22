Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Bills: New England extends lead to 13-3 over Buffalo in second quarter

The New England Patriots are back in Foxboro, where they will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a Week 7 showdown. Allen and Co. have been Bill Belichick’s kryptonite of late, as the Bills are 6-1 against New England since 2020 with a point differential of plus-96.

Follow along with us live from Gillette Stadium as New England looks to put an end to that streak and their current three-game losing skid.

Live Score: (1-5) Patriots 13 : 3 Bills (4-2)

Sunday, October 22, 1:00 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA | Broadcast information | Inactives | Game day roster

First Quarter

The Bills won the toss and deferred, putting the Patriots offense on the field first. New England got off to a strong start as Jones found Demario Douglas on a quick hitter for nine yards before Rhamondre Stevenson broke off 14-yard shortly after. The Patriots followed the run with a play-action bootleg in which Jones connected with Pharaoh Brown who rumbled for a 25-yard gain. Three straight Stevenson runs fizzled out the drive leading to a Chad Ryland opening 30-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 0 Bills]

Buffalo’s opening drive of the afternoon quickly went south, as Josh Allen’s opening pass was intercepted by Jabrill Peppers.

Taking over at the Buffalo 45-yard line following the turnover, New England’s offense got right back to work. A screen to Douglas picked up an early first-down before Ezekiel Elliott set up a third-and-one on back-to-back handoffs. On the third-down, Jones went play-action under center and connected with Douglas over the middle for 16 yards. Down inside the 10, two more handoffs to Elliott resulted in a score. [Patriots 10 : 0 Bills]

Buffalo faced an opening third-and-one on their next drive, where an offsides penalty negated a Josh Allen QB sneak. On then third-and-five, Allen was forced out of the pocket but connected with James Cook downfield for 28 yards. Across midfield, New England then stopped Buffalo on a following third-down, but an illegal contact penalty by J.C. Jackson moved the chains. A pair of touches to Cook then picked up another first-down, before Allen’s touchdown pass to a wide open Dawson Knox was negated due to pass interference. On third-and-17, Allen’s went incomplete leading to a field goal. [Patriots 10 : 3 Bills]

Second Quarter

New England’s next drive didn't find the same success as their previous two. A first-down screen to Kendrick Bourne fell incomplete, before two touches to Stevenson came up a yard short of a first-down.

A 64-yard punt by Bryce Baringer set the Bills up at their own 13-yard line, where they faced an opening third-and-seven. A Christian Barmore pressure forced Allen out of the pocket where his pass fell incomplete.

Demario Douglas’ 25-yard punt return set the Patriots’ offense up just past midfield. Jones’ first pass went short to Kendrick Bourne who took it 33 yards inside the red area. Two runs from Elliott set up a third-down, where Jones’ pass to Bourne was complete but short of the first-down. Ryland connected on a 24-yard field goal to add to the lead. [Patriots 13 : 3 Bills]

Allen started to find his rookie tight end on Buffalo’s next possession, as Dalton Kincaid hauled in two early receptions for 22 combined yards. Across midfield, Allen again found Kincaid on third-down for a 14-yard conversion. Two plays later, Christian Barmore and Sam Roberts got home to bring down Allen for a seven-yard sack. On third-down, Allen’s pass was incomplete leading to another Tyler Bass field goal - which he pushed wide right from 42 yards.

The Patriots took over with 1:51 left in the half at their own 24-yard line. After picking up an opening first-down, Jones’ pass on third-down was incomplete.

Baringer’s punt was a dart down to the Buffalo three-yard line. With less than 30 seconds remaining, the Bills handed it off to go to halftime.