Mac Jones runs into Week 7 at the top of our best prop bets

The New England Patriots return home to take on the Buffalo Bills as 7.5-point underdogs in Week 7, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Mac Jones, Over 4.5 Rushing Yards (-105): Let’s start this off with a fun one. Mac Jones has passed this threshold in four of six games played this year, and he may be running for his life behind this offensive line. Don’t be surprised if he pulls the ball down and takes off a handful of times this afternoon.

If you really want to live on the edge, the alternate line of 25+ yards is available at +900. He’s hit that four times in his career, including once this season.

Stefon Diggs, Under 6.5 Receptions (+114): This is a bolder bet. Diggs has had at least seven catches in all but one game this season, and his only game under that mark against New England in the past two seasons was that windstorm in Buffalo in 2021. That said, the Patriots are doing a good job of shutting down top receivers this year, and getting plus money on that projection could be valuable.

Gabe Davis, Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-110): Staying on theme with the last prop, New England’s defense has done a much better job of defending the top options of opponents’ offenses than their other offensive weapons. If that trend continues, Davis should be in line for a big game this afternoon.