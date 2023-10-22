Demario Douglas among multiple questionable Patriots expected to play against Bills

The New England Patriots entered the weekend with 19 players listed on their injury report, including 16 who are seen as questionable to participate in the team’s Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills. While it remains to be seen how many of them will eventually be cleared for action, several are expected to suit up.

Among them is rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas. The sixth-round draft pick had suffered a concussion during New England’s loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 and was unable to make the trip to Las Vegas the following Sunday.

He did return to practice this week as a limited participant and received the “questionable” tag on Friday. Now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will make his comeback.

Despite his lack of draft pedigree, Douglas quickly emerged as a serious candidate to make the 53-man roster in training camp and indeed ended up making the cut. He has served as New England’s No. 4 wide receiver in the regular season, catching 10 passes for 143 yards.

“Demario’s a smart player,” said head coach Bill Belichick earlier this week. “He’s not a huge target, but he’s fast, he’s quick, he’s got good receiving skills. He can get open.”

Douglas is not the only questionable player expected to play against Buffalo. Tight end Hunter Henry (ankle) and center David Andrews (ankle) will also be good to go.

The same cannot be said for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who also suffered a concussion against the Saints. Despite returning to practice this week as well, the free agency acquisition is unlikely to play.

The Patriots’ game versus the Bills will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.