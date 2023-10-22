Even in a difficult season, Bill Belichick keeps adding to his Hall of Fame résumé. The New England Patriots’ last-second 29-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 was the 300th regular season victory in his career as an NFL head coach.

Belichick is the third coach to reach that milestone, trailing long-time Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula (328) and Chicago Bears legend George Halas (318). When adding playoff victories to the mix, Belichick’s 331 rank second only to Shula’s 347.

True to form, however, the man himself did not offer much about reaching the milestone.

“I mean, it’s great,” he said during his postgame press conference. “I’m more focused on our team this year. I’ll worry about that later.”

Of Belichick’s 300 regular season wins, 36 came as a member of the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s. The other 264 — plus 30 of his 31 playoff victories — were all earned since his arrival New England.

Safety Jabrill Peppers has now been part of 10 of those victories, and he too spoke about Belichick crossing that threshold as only the third coach in league history.

“That’s probably the best to do it,” Peppers said about the six-time Super Bowl winner. “Knowledgable. 49, 50 years in the NFL. He knows how to win, coaches the right way. He pushes you, knows how to push the right buttons to get guys going. We’ll continuously play hard for him.”

With win over the Bills, Belichick and the Patriots have improved their record this season to 2-5. Both of their wins came against division rivals, with another AFC East matchup coming up in Week 8: the team will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins — a chance to get Belichick another win closer to Don Shula.