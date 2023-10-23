New England Patriots links 10/23/23 - All 3 phases step up in win vs Bills: Hot start, sweet finish

What a game! Our family room spontaneously erupted yesterday afternoon as Mac Jones and the offense completed their game-winning comeback drive. High fives, cheers, hugs... Felt like the first game in ages that all three phases showed up energized, engaged and effective. First game in a long time we celebrated like that.

The ‘shoot yourselves in the foot’ guns were nowhere to be found, replaced by the good kind of weapons. The move-the-chains kind. The scoring kind.

The difference in play from the last three weeks to yesterday was profound. Karen Guregian spoke to some players after the game to figure out what exactly had changed. The answers she got touched on a renewed energy and confidence, a different mindset, and some good juju in the locker room. She believes a revamped offense line helped too and that had to factor in to the confidence level - especially with Mac Jones’ ability to play through pressure, find his targets and deliver the ball where he (and all of us) wanted it to go. Receivers caught the ball too! Always a good sign.

Enjoy the links today. Lots of the good kind of breakdowns, analysis and highlights. Plus for extra fun, peruse the Buffalo area news angle from the other side of the victory. We needed this! Let’s keep it going.

