Patriots vs. Dolphins Wednesday injury report: 11 limited as Keion White remains sidelined

The New England Patriots began work on the Miami Dolphins without rookie Keion White.

The No. 46 overall pick remained sidelined on Wednesday while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. He had not been cleared to play or practice last week after being downgraded during his second career start.

Eleven members of the active roster were limited, including fellow edge-rusher Josh Uche, who had also been ruled out prior to New England’s upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

LB Keion White (concussion)

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

RB Alec Ingold (foot)

WR Tyreek Hill (hip)

G Robert Jones (not injury related — personal)

S Jevon Holland (concussion)

White, New England’s lone non-participant, has seen 134 defensive snaps during his rookie campaign while recording four tackles and one batted pass. He was evaluated for a concussion midway through October against the Las Vegas Raiders. As for Miami’s sidelined, Mostert and Hill have combined for 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage this fall. The sudden starters at running back and wide receiver missed practice on Wednesday due to ankle and hip injuries, respectively.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Ty Montgomery (knee)

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (knee, ankle)

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Dolphins

WR Jaylen Waddle (back)

WR River Cracraft (shoulder)

C Connor Williams (groin)

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

CB Kader Kohou (neck)

CB Nik Needham (Achilles)

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

CB Cam Smith (foot)

Uche went without a practice last week due to knee and ankle ailments. He is now listed as limited due to ankle and toe ailments. The outside linebacker in the final year of his rookie contract has recorded two sacks this season. As for the additions following the 29-25 win over Buffalo, Wednesday’s Patriots practice saw Montgomery, Anderson and Wise join the limited. At left tackle, Brown stayed in that capacity due to knee and ankle issues after previously being questionable because of a chest injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

LB David Long Jr. (knee, concussion)

A week after New England’s side of the injury report grew to 20 players, wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas have all cleared it. Also back in full for Wednesday’s practice were starting interior linemen David Andrews and Mike Onwenu, plus defensive backs Jack Jones, Kyle Dugger and Cody Davis.