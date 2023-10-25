Malik Cunningham re-signing to Patriots’ practice squad after clearing waivers, per reports

A stall in the Gillette Stadium locker room remained open for Malik Cunningham. He will be taking it.

The New England Patriots are re-signing the rookie quarterback to the practice squad, as first reported Wednesday by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Cunningham, 25, cleared waivers after departing from the 53-man roster the afternoon prior. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound former Louisville standout had been promoted from the scout team midway through October.

Seeing six offensive snaps under center and out wide, Cunningham debuted as the No. 2 quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders. He then resided among the inactives against the Buffalo Bills alongside emergency option Will Grier as Bailey Zappe backed up starter Mac Jones.

“If he’s not claimed,” head coach Bill Belichick said during his Wednesday press conference when asked whether the Patriots would aim to retain the undrafted free agent.

A corresponding move will follow with the practice squad at 16 and the active roster at 52.

The Miami Dolphins host Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.