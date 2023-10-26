New England Patriots links 10/26/23 - Words of the week: Consistency, tackling, ball security

The main word of the week so far has been consistency. Jerod Mayo talked about tackling, and Demario Douglas emphasized ball security. All good things that can be summed up in the word “fundamentals”. I think we can all agree how if the team changes nothing else, they have a much better chance of winning games when their tackling is on point and they’re not committing drive-killing penalties or turning the ball over.
The Patriots did a lot of that well last Sunday vs. Buffalo. More importantly, the players seem to be buying in to Bill O’Brien’s game plans and the roster is being tweaked to give the most effective players more playing time. The other point of note is health. After 20 players hit the injury report last week, only one was missing yesterday (Keion White, concussion). Trent Brown (ankle) was limited Wednesday and is a concern. Here’s hoping he’ll be good to go. The Pats will benefit from all hands on deck in Miami.
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins initial Injury Report.
- Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins. Series history, Scouting the matchups, Tale of the tape.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Dolphins.
- Mike Dussault spotlights how after injuries struck the defense, some unexpected players have stepped up and taken advantage of the opportunity.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Demario Douglas - Mac Jones - Hunter Henry - David Andrews - Bill Belichick.
- Previewing the key matchups against the Miami Dolphins. (4.40 min. video)
- Highlights: Bill Belichick’s journey to 300 regular season wins. (2.16 min. video)
- Pats From the Past podcast: Mike Vrabel (12 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Kicking off our Dolphins preview, Wednesday practice update, Latest roster moves. (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Geagan tells us everything we should know about the Patriots-Dolphins matchup in Week 8.
- Mark Daniels reports it looks like the Patriots are finally getting healthy.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Dolphins could be without star receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday.
- Lauren Campbell says it’s possible Jalen Ramsey may make his season debut for Miami this Sunday. The star CB has been recovering from a knee injury.
- Khari Thompson spotlights how a rejuvenated Christian Barmore is wreaking havoc in the middle.
- Karen Guregian feels Bill O’Brien is zeroing in on the right recipe for the offense.
- Ian Logue talks about how the Patriots appear to be making tough decisions on two of their starting WRs.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Jalen Reagor signed to the roster, filling the spot vacated by Malik Cunningham.
- Matt Geagan reports Malik Cunningham is back on the Patriots practice squad after clearing waivers.
- Chris Mason notes Pop Douglas relayed the biggest lesson he’s learned with the Patriots and the key to his consistency. “Ball security. For sure. That’s the the main thing for me.”
- Khari Thompson relays Mac Jones on why he’s so hard on rookie WR Demario Douglas.
- Taylor Kyles’ Quotes and notes: Consistency the word of the week for the Patriots offense.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead after an upset win.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: Mayo speaks on tackling issues; Playing on Miami’s turf; More.
- Michael Hurley says Bill Belichick tapped into one of his favorite bits of sports history during Wednesday’s presser.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare talks all things Patriots with Nick Stevens. (40 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek Havens and Steve Balestrieri take a last look back at the Bills and preview the Week 8 Dolphins matchup. (69 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Clare Cooper to discuss the resurgence of Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown, and how they may factor into the game plan vs. Miami. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: Previewing Week 8’s biggest NFL matchups. Patriots at Miami Dolphins — The Dolphins’ offense didn’t look like itself against the Philadelphia Eagles. How can Bill Belichick and his staff build upon that?
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots to sign Jalen Reagor to 53-player roster.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 8 announcers. Patriots at Miami on CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) One player each team could trade before the deadline. Patriots: LB Josh Uche.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Trade deadline: Identifying teams that should be buyers and sellers, and which ones should stand pat. Patriots in the “Sellers” category.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) NFL trade value, updated.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 Week 8 NFL QB power rankings. 26th Mac Jones: Just when you think you’re all the way out, he pulls you back in, at least a little. Jones showed impeccable composure outdueling Josh Allen in an upset of the Bills, standing tall and delivering nice precision darts down the stretch.
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL QB rankings Week 8: Mac Jones, Gardner Minshew, Lamar Jackson rising.
- AP Report (ESPN) NFL installing hybrid field for November games in Frankfurt.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) What is going on with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns?
Loading comments...