New England Patriots links 10/26/23 - Words of the week: Consistency, tackling, ball security

The main word of the week so far has been consistency. Jerod Mayo talked about tackling, and Demario Douglas emphasized ball security. All good things that can be summed up in the word “fundamentals”. I think we can all agree how if the team changes nothing else, they have a much better chance of winning games when their tackling is on point and they’re not committing drive-killing penalties or turning the ball over.

The Patriots did a lot of that well last Sunday vs. Buffalo. More importantly, the players seem to be buying in to Bill O’Brien’s game plans and the roster is being tweaked to give the most effective players more playing time. The other point of note is health. After 20 players hit the injury report last week, only one was missing yesterday (Keion White, concussion). Trent Brown (ankle) was limited Wednesday and is a concern. Here’s hoping he’ll be good to go. The Pats will benefit from all hands on deck in Miami.

