New England Patriots links 10/26/23 - Words of the week: Consistency, tackling, ball security

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
Buffalo Bills (25) Vs. New England Patriots (29) At Gillette Stadium Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The main word of the week so far has been consistency. Jerod Mayo talked about tackling, and Demario Douglas emphasized ball security. All good things that can be summed up in the word “fundamentals”. I think we can all agree how if the team changes nothing else, they have a much better chance of winning games when their tackling is on point and they’re not committing drive-killing penalties or turning the ball over.

The Patriots did a lot of that well last Sunday vs. Buffalo. More importantly, the players seem to be buying in to Bill O’Brien’s game plans and the roster is being tweaked to give the most effective players more playing time. The other point of note is health. After 20 players hit the injury report last week, only one was missing yesterday (Keion White, concussion). Trent Brown (ankle) was limited Wednesday and is a concern. Here’s hoping he’ll be good to go. The Pats will benefit from all hands on deck in Miami.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: Previewing Week 8’s biggest NFL matchups. Patriots at Miami Dolphins — The Dolphins’ offense didn’t look like itself against the Philadelphia Eagles. How can Bill Belichick and his staff build upon that?
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots to sign Jalen Reagor to 53-player roster.
  • Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 8 announcers. Patriots at Miami on CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala.
  • Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) One player each team could trade before the deadline. Patriots: LB Josh Uche.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Trade deadline: Identifying teams that should be buyers and sellers, and which ones should stand pat. Patriots in the “Sellers” category.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) NFL trade value, updated.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 Week 8 NFL QB power rankings. 26th Mac Jones: Just when you think you’re all the way out, he pulls you back in, at least a little. Jones showed impeccable composure outdueling Josh Allen in an upset of the Bills, standing tall and delivering nice precision darts down the stretch.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) NFL QB rankings Week 8: Mac Jones, Gardner Minshew, Lamar Jackson rising.
  • AP Report (ESPN) NFL installing hybrid field for November games in Frankfurt.
  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) What is going on with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns?

