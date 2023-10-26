The open spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster has reportedly been filled. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, practice squad wide receiver Jalen Reagor is being promoted to the active team.

Reagor, 24, arrived in New England following this year’s roster cutdown deadline. The former first-round draft pick joined the team’s practice squad, and went on to spend the first seven weeks of the season there.

However, he was elevated to the game day roster on three occasions: Reagor was brought up in Week 2 against Miami, Week 6 against Las Vegas, and most recently Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills. He combined to play 39 offensive snaps in those three contests and caught one 11-yard pass during Sunday’s win over the Bills.

With three practice squad elevations to his name, however, he was no longer eligible to be moved up to game day. As a consequence, the team decided to shuffle the backend of its roster: quarterback/wide receiver hybrid Malik Cunningham was let go earlier in the week — he has since returned via the practice squad — freeing a spot for Reagor.

With the 5-foot-11, 197-pound wideout now on the active roster, the wide receiver position sits at seven deep. Reagor is joining Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte.

Following a productive three-year career at TCU, Reagor entered the NFL as the 21st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He showed some promise as a wide receiver and punt returner in his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was eventually traded to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2022 season. After catching just eight passes during his lone year in Minnesota, he was released — clearing the way for him to join the Patriots.

Reagor and New England will travel to Miami this week for a rematch with the 5-2 Dolphins.