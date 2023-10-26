Patriots vs. Dolphins Thursday injury report: Keion White among 11 limited in return to practice

As the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields, so did rookie Keion White.

The outside linebacker by way of Old Dominion and Georgia Tech was among 11 limited participants during Thursday’s work on the Miami Dolphins. He had been sidelined while in the NFL’s concussion protocol since Oct. 15.

But running back Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson marked the new absences for the active roster.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related — personal)

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Dolphins

CB Cam Smith (foot)

Montgomery and Anderson had opened the week as limited participants for the Patriots. The veteran running back missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons after previously being listed with a knee issue. As for the veteran offensive tackle, he was downgraded due to an illness. And on the Dolphins’ side of the sidelined, the list trimmed from a handful of names to one.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (knee, ankle)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Keion White (concussion)

LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

RB Alec Ingold (foot)

WR Tyreek Hill (hip)

WR Jaylen Waddle (back)

WR River Cracraft (shoulder)

C Connor Williams (groin)

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

CB Kader Kohou (neck)

CB Nik Needham (Achilles)

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

S Jevon Holland (concussion)

Through six games and two starts, White has played 134 snaps for New England’s defense. The No. 46 overall pick joined the limited on Thursday along with an August trade acquisition in Lowe, who is dealing with an ankle injury. As for the Dolphins, Mostert and Ingold in the backfield, Hill out wide, and Holland in the secondary all made their way back to practice. The four did so in a partial capacity after being sidelined from Miami’s Wednesday session.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

LB David Long Jr. (knee)

Eight members of the Patriots’ roster went in full and were removed from the injury report to begin the AFC East week. That group included wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, plus offensive linemen David Andrews and Mike Onwenu, as well as defensive backs Jack Jones, Kyle Dugger and Cody Davis.