NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

After a surprising defeat to the New England Patriots last weekend, the Buffalo Bills quickly turn their focus to a Thursday night battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From a Patriots (+9.5) perspective, here’s who Patriots fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 8.

8:15 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3): Go Bucs! No surprise here from a Patriots perspective, as they will root for Baker Mayfield and Co. to steal a victory against their division rival.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

