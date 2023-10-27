New England Patriots links 10/27/23 - Week 8 Patriots-Dolphins: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

If you thought the Patriots were long-shots to beat the Bills last week, the odds are even longer in Week 8. New England takes its talent to South Beach for Sunday’s 1:00 pm matchup with the Dolphins as 9.5 point underdogs. Pats fans have been scouring the injury report to see if speedster WR Tyreek Hill and CB Jalen Ramsey will play. It would help if they didn’t. My gut says they will.
I’ve been checking the report too, hoping Trent Brown will be good to go and Keion White will make an appearance. Both men make a difference when they’re on the field and will do a lot in giving the Patriots a chance at another upset. The Pats’ margin for salvaging respectability is razor thin, but they can leave Miami 3-5 if they play good, clean football. Again, it’s mostly fundamentals: Don’t turn the ball over, no drive-killing penalties on offense, tackle, get off the field on third down.
We know the drill. I’m betting the Pats continue what they started last week and give us another underdog upset. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins updated Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Gameplan: Keys to victory and key matchups for the Pats in Miami. 1. Defensive Key - Disrupt the tming of Miami’s passing game, stop the run out of light boxes.
- Mike Dussault’s 10 things to watch: Pats Head to Miami for key divisional battle. 1. Get a lead, again.
- Evan Lazar points out how the Patriots and Dolphins offenses are adopting this pre-snap motion wrinkle that’s taking over the NFL.
- What they’re saying: Miami Dolphins.
- Press Conferences: J.C. Jackson - Jabrill Peppers - Kendrick Bourne - Jalen Reagor - Mike Gesicki - Rhamondre Stevenson - Jahlani Tavai - Lawrence Guy.
- Belestrator: Defending against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills win, Dolphins preview, 1-on-1 with Davon Godchaux. (22 min video)
- Patriots Playbook: Takeaways from thrilling win over Buffalo, Dolphins preview and Week 8 predictions. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Week 8 Picks, Dolphins Preview, Thursday Practice Updates. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth reset expectations, Dolphins preview and key matchups. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph gives us his Monster Keys to the Patriots squishing the Phish, Part two. 1. Ride the wave. Finally the Pats listened to me and ... kicked Mike Onwenu outside to RT giving Sidy Sow two vets to lean on at RG. and giving the Patriots their best configuration this season.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Patriots-Dolphins Week 8 key matchups, prediction. Patriots RBs vs. Dolphins front seven — Edge Miami. Patriots WRs vs. Dolphins secondary — Edge New England. More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 8 preview of the Patriots and Dolphins rematch.
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for: Patriots at Dolphins. Keeping last week’s changes in place.
- Phil Perry explains why the key to a Patriots turnaround resides along their o-line.
- Nick O’Malley’s Pats-Phins anti-analysis: Mac Jones knows his X’s and O’s, but he might have some trouble with mixers and doughs.
- Phil Perry writes Demario Douglas doesn’t have the pedigree of other Patriots receivers, but that shouldn’t stop Bill Belichick from getting him significant reps.
- Andrew Callahan makes the case that the Patriots can’t take Demario Douglas off the field anymore.
- Mark Daniels has the story of how volleyball helped TE Mike Gesicki develop into a special athlete.
- Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots Mailbag: Could Patriots trade for Hunter Renfrow at deadline? More.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead after an upset win.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: Mac Jones garners praise, WR Jalen Reagor moves up, More.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Albert Breer offers his explanation of what the deal was with Bill Belichick’s contract extension.
- Dan Kelley (PatsFootballNow) Where did grumpy old Gronk come from?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Week 8 Mailbag: Why Jordan Love, Justin Fields and Mac Jones could get another year; Plus, questions about Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, Jim Harbaugh and more.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 8 picks, matchup X-fators, odds, injuries; More.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Caleb Williams is going to sign a standard contract like every other draft pick; Plus, thoughts on Roger Goodell’s extension and Olympic flag football.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 8 NFL picks. Five of five pick Dolphins to win.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL Week 8 odds, picks, spreads, best bets. ‘...Belichick will take Waddle away, jam the box against the run game away and force the Dolphins to win with Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson and Chosen Anderson and Chase Claypool.’
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 8 NFL picks. Dolphins win 26-21.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) NFL Week 8 picks against the spread. Dolphins win.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 8 picks and predictions. Dolphins win 24-17.
VIEW FROM MIAMI
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) Dolphins huge favorites over Patriots at home in Week 8.
- Carter Owen (MiamiDolphins) Inside the Numbers: Tagovailoa, Hill continue historic start; Defense creates points.
- Omar Kelly (All Dolphins) Tyreek explains why Tua is NFL’s MVP so far.
- Kevin Nogle (ThePhinsider) Dolphins reinforcements starting to arrive and the horror movie for the rest of the league may just be starting.
- Omar Kelly (All Dolphins) Dolphins secondary soon becomes whole.
- Jacob Mendel (ThePhinsider) Jalen Ramsey questions ESPN report on imminent return, says there is “a chance” he plays Sunday. Ramsey found out he’s playing this weekend from Adam Schefter.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) WR Tyreek Hill had interesting explanation for missing practice on Wednesday.
- Dan Rorabaugh (Palm Beach Post) Miami Dolphins predictions: Does Tyreek Hill injury put Patriots game in question? Eight of nine pick Dolphins to win.
- Alain Poupart (All Dolphins) Dolphins Notebook: ‘Hard Knocks’ reaction, throwbacks, and More.
