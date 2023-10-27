New England Patriots links 10/27/23 - Week 8 Patriots-Dolphins: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

If you thought the Patriots were long-shots to beat the Bills last week, the odds are even longer in Week 8. New England takes its talent to South Beach for Sunday’s 1:00 pm matchup with the Dolphins as 9.5 point underdogs. Pats fans have been scouring the injury report to see if speedster WR Tyreek Hill and CB Jalen Ramsey will play. It would help if they didn’t. My gut says they will.

I’ve been checking the report too, hoping Trent Brown will be good to go and Keion White will make an appearance. Both men make a difference when they’re on the field and will do a lot in giving the Patriots a chance at another upset. The Pats’ margin for salvaging respectability is razor thin, but they can leave Miami 3-5 if they play good, clean football. Again, it’s mostly fundamentals: Don’t turn the ball over, no drive-killing penalties on offense, tackle, get off the field on third down.

We know the drill. I’m betting the Pats continue what they started last week and give us another underdog upset. Go Pats!

