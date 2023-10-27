The New England Patriots played their best game of the season in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills. But while there were plenty of positives to take away from the 29-25 victory, the team was far from perfect.

Tackling in particular was one area that was lacking. After averaging seven missed tackles over the first six games of the season, they whiffed on 12 takedown attempts versus the Bills.

Now heading into another challenging division matchup with the 5-2 Miami Dolphins, the Patriots know that insufficient tackling is not going to cut it.

“We know what type of offense they are. They have playmakers on the perimeter, and they have a really good back right now in [Raheem] Mostert,” said linebacker Jahlani Tavai. “We just have to make sure that we emphasize on tackling, gang tackling, securing our tackles, and get after the ball.”

The Patriots’ tacking inconsistency versus the Bills was nothing new. While the season-long average up until that point was seven misses per game, the variance was notable — from just two such plays in Week 3 against the New York Jets to 12 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and, most recently, Buffalo on Sunday.

So, what can be done to improve in that area? For Peppers, who is ranked third on the Patriots with 44 tackles and eighth-best among the regulars (i.e. players of 10+ tackle attempts) with a 6.4 percent miss rate, the secret lies in technique and mindset.

“Tough,” he said when asked what makes a good tackler. “Fundamentally, get your weight down. Have your eyes right. Wrap up. Don’t come in there just trying to throw a shoulder in a guy, but actually wrap. Stepping across. Running your feet, things like that. And just taking the right leverage. I feel like we can all do a better job of that.”

Tavai, who has 40 tackles to his name with a whiff rate of 5.4 percent (7th), noted that tackling would be an area of emphasis for the team this week.

“We just have to make sure that we get to the ball, and get after the ball,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to be emphasizing, and making sure that we do better on our tackling. One way to do that is just make sure that all 11 guys are to the ball.”

While the results did not show it versus the Bills, the Patriots are investing a lot in working on their tackling fundamentals on a weekly basis.

That said, league rules are making it hard to properly execute technique in a practice situation. As Peppers pointed out, teams therefore have to find a way to simulate the setup as best as possible — something New England is willing to do, as opposed to other teams.

“We work on it a lot here, but I’ve been to a couple of other places, and it’s not like college where you have a lot of live practices and live tackling drills,” he said. “Some places do it in the league, but for the most part it’s hard to simulate that if you have only so many padded practices. You definitely have to simulate the tackle as best as you can, getting close to the runner, tapping him off on the hip, have great pad level, have your eyes right.”

For the Patriots checking all these boxes will be critical this week. The Dolphins offense, after all, is as good as any in creating yards with the ball in its playmakerks’ hands.

“They can turn a 3-yard crossing route into a 60-yard touchdown,” said safety Jabrill Peppers. “You have to be excellent in space, be great tacklers, be aware of where the guys are.”