Patriots vs. Dolphins Friday injury report: Calvin Anderson out, eight others questionable for New England

The New England Patriots will visit the Miami Dolphins without Calvin Anderson.

The veteran swing tackle remained sidelined for consecutive practices before being ruled out on Friday due to an illness. He had spent training camp on the non-football illness list and went on to play every offensive snap through the initial two games of the regular season.

Eight members of New England’s active roster finished the week as limited and are questionable for the AFC East matchup. But in full, running back Ty Montgomery, tight end Hunter Henry, guard Cole Strange and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux have cleared the injury report.

Here’s the rest of the game statuses ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Dolphins

No players listed

“I hope so,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Friday when asked whether he believes Anderson will be able to play again this season. “But I don’t know. It’s not really a football injury. Well, maybe it is, but I don’t think it is. I don’t really know.” The March signing had been among the scratched for two of New England’s past three games, with Mike Onwenu becoming the latest starter at right tackle.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (knee, ankle)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Keion White (concussion)

LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

RB Alec Ingold (foot)

WR River Cracraft (shoulder)

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

CB Nik Needham (Achilles)

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee)

CB Cam Smith (foot)

S Jevon Holland (concussion)

Of the eight Patriots listed as questionable for the divisional matchup, all but the pair of outside linebackers had been active last weekend against the Buffalo Bills. White returned to practice on Thursday after missing the 29-25 upset while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. As for Uche, he began and ended preparations as a partial participant due to ankle and toe injuries. On the Dolphins’ side of the aisle, eight are also questionable for the matinee in Miami Gardens, including Ramsey. The six-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback had been placed on injured reserve at the end of August following a torn meniscus.