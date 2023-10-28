Welcome to the ninth weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread. Before talking ball, though, let’s take a look at the Saturday schedule.
There are only two matchups between ranked teams, with No. 8 Oregon visiting No. 13 Utah, and No. 20 Duke taking on No. 18 Louisville. Despite a lack of high-profile matchups from that regard, a lot of high-stakes games should be expected: top-ranked Georgia will travel to Florida, No. 3 Ohio State will play Wisconsin, No. 6 Oklahoma will travel to Kansas, and Tennessee and Kentucky squaring off for a 119 time.
CFB Week 8: Saturday schedule
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Florida State (4)
|Wake Forest
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC
|Oklahoma (6)
|Kansas
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS
|Indiana
|Penn State (10)
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
|Massachusetts
|Army
|12:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Michie Stadium, West Point, NY
|UConn
|Boston College
|12:00 PM
|ACCN
|Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
|Maryland
|Northwestern
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Ryan Field, Evanston, IL
|South Carolina
|Texas A&M
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Kyle Field, College Station, TX
|Houston
|Kansas State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
|West Virginia
|UCF
|12:00 PM
|FS1
|FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL
|Tulsa
|SMU
|12:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
|Western Michigan
|Eastern Michigan
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI
|Clemson
|NC State
|2:00 PM
|CWN
|Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
|Memphis
|North Texas
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX
|Georgia (1)
|Florida
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
|BYU
|Texas (7)
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
|Oregon (8)
|Utah (13)
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|Pittsburgh
|Notre Dame (14)
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN
|Duke (20)
|Louisville (18)
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
|Mississippi State
|Auburn
|3:30 PM
|SECN
|Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Michigan State
|Minnesota
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|Purdue
|Nebraska
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
|Virginia
|Miami
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|Iowa State
|Baylor
|3:30 PM
|BIG12 | ESPN+
|McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
|East Carolina
|UTSA
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
|Southern Miss
|Appalachian State
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC
|Miami (OH)
|Ohio
|3:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Peden Stadium, Athens, OH
|Tulane (22)
|Rice
|4:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
|USC (24)
|California
|4:00 PM
|PAC 12
|California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
|Arkansas State
|UL Monroe
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA
|Louisiana
|South Alabama
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
|Wyoming
|Boise State
|5:30 PM
|FS2
|Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
|Marshall
|Coastal Carolina
|6:00 PM
|NFLN
|Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
|Washington (5)
|Stanford
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
|Air Force (19)
|Colorado State
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO
|Tennessee (21)
|Kentucky
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
|Troy
|Texas State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX
|Ohio State (3)
|Wisconsin
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
|Vanderbilt
|Ole Miss (12)
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|Colorado
|UCLA (23)
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
|North Carolina (17)
|Georgia Tech
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Old Dominion
|James Madison (25)
|8:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA
|Washington State
|Arizona State
|8:00 PM
|PAC12
|Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
|Cincinnati
|Oklahoma State
|8:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
|Oregon State (11)
|Arizona
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
|Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
|New Mexico
|Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
|UNLV
|Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1
|Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA
|San José State
|Hawai'i
|11:00 PM
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Please head down to the comment section to discuss today’s games. And if you want to discuss any other issues regarding the New England Patriots, the NFL, or anything else, please head over to our weekend open thread.
