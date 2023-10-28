Patriots downgrade Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe to out for Week 8 against Dolphins

The New England Patriots will be short an additional two against the Miami Dolphins.

The organization downgraded outside linebacker Josh Uche and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to out prior traveling on Saturday. Both had been listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Uche, 25, did not practice nor play last week due to knee and ankle injuries. He returned as a limited participant for three consecutive sessions while being listed with ankle and toe issues. In the final year of his rookie contract, the 2020 second-round draft out of Michigan has appeared in six games and made a pair of starts this fall. Seeing 30 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in a pass-rushing role, he stands with six tackles and two sacks.

Lowe, 24, was added to the injury report as a partial participant on Thursday. Dealing with an ankle ailment, the August trade acquisition finished AFC East prep in that capacity. Selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, Lowe checked into four contests as a rookie. The Illinois product has since started five games between left and right tackle. He subbed in to play three snaps on the blindside last weekend before exiting.

The Patriots previously ruled out reserve bookend Calvin Anderson due to an illness. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., outside linebacker Keion White as well as cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade remain questionable.

Sunday’s kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.