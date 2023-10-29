Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to watch, TV schedule, kickoff, live stream, and more

The New England Patriots travel south to Miami for their second consecutive matchup within the AFC East. With the Dolphins on deck, the Patriots will also look for their second consecutive victory after last week’s upset over the Buffalo Bills.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 390, Miami: 231), ESPN Radio

Odds: Patriots +9.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: The Phinsider

