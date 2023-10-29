The New England Patriots are getting healthier, but they will still not have all of their regular hands on deck for their Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins. Arguably the biggest takeaway from their inactives list is not related to injury, though, but rather the status of former second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Before getting ahead of ourselves, though, let’s find out who will miss the contest and what it means for the Patriots.

Patriots inactives

OT Clavin Anderson

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier (emergency QB)

OT Vederian Lowe

WR Tyquan Thornton

ED Josh Uche

The Patriots entered Sunday with three players already ruled out: edge defender Josh Uche (knee, ankle) as well as offensive tackles Calvin Anderson (illness) and Vederian Lowe (ankle) were all unable to make the trip to Miami. Joining them on the inactives list are three players who were not listed on the final injury report of the week.

While rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and third emergency quarterback Will Grier missing the game is no surprise — the two are regulars on the inactives list — the same cannot be said about sophomore wideout Tyquan Thornton. With the NFL trade deadline looming, the former second-round draft pick has been made a healthy scratch.

Thus continues a disappointing Patriots tenure for the Baylor product. Thornton showed some flashes as a rookie but was inconsistent throughout his first NFL season; the hope was that he would hit his stride in Year 2 and under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. That has not happened, in part due to a shoulder injury forcing him to start the year on injured reserve. Thornton did return in Week 6, but played a limited role before a three-snap outing last Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills.

As for the rest of the players listed n Friday’s injury report, they are all good to go. That means that offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee, ankle), defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee), Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) and Keion White (concussion), and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (knee) and Shaun Wade (shoulder) have been cleared for action.

For second-round draft pick White the game marks a return to action. The same is true for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had missed the last two games with a concussion.

Dolphins inactives

WR Robbie Chosen

S Jevon Holland

CB Xavien Howard

DT Brandon Pili

QB Skylar Thompson (emergency QB)

The Dolphins will have cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham available for the first time this season, but they will be down two starters in their secondary. Neither safety Jevon Holland (concussion) nor cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) are ready to play.