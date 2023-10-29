NFL Week 8 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

While the New England Patriots travel south for a big game against the Miami Dolphins, a full slate of NFL games also is set to take place with no teams off on bye. After the Patriots upset victory last weekend, the path exists for them to get back into contention.

So, we’re back to getting them some help in this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

1:00 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6): Go Panthers! In a battle of opposing conferences, New England is rooting for Carolina in the NFC. | FOX

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2): Go Cowboys! While it’s two teams in the NFC, a Dallas victory would benefit New England’s strength of schedule. | FOX

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Green Bay Packers (2-4): Go good game! Another all NFC battle in which neither team falls on the Patriots schedule. | FOX

New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4): Go Saints! With both teams on New England’s schedule, the Patriots will side with the opposing conference in this one. | FOX

New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5): Go... Giants! It’s always tough rooting for the Giants, but against an AFC East team it must be done. | CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2): Go good game! While Pittsburgh does fall on the Patriots schedule this season, they currently project to be more of a threat in the Wild Card hunt. | CBS

Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4): Go Falcons! The Patriots will once again side with the NFC team in this one. | CBS

Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4): Go good game! Another battle between NFC teams that are both on New England’s schedule, meaning this one will have no major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

4:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2): Go Seahawks! New England will root for the NFC side in this one with Cleveland in the Wild Card hunt. | FOX

4:25 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6): Go Cardinals! Similarly to above, the Patriots will hope for an upset from the 1-6 Cardinals. | CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5): Go good game! Two AFC West teams that are both on New England’s schedule, with neither projecting to play a huge role in the Patriots’ path to the playoffs. | CBS

Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-2): Go 49ers! Another opposing conference battle, where New England will side with San Francisco. | CBS

8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4): Go Bears! The Sunday slate ends with a battle between Tyson Bagent and Justin Herbert, where New England will hope the rookie can pull off an upset. | NBC

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 8 of the NFL season.

