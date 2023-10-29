Demario Douglas looks to build off of a strong performance in our Week 8 prop bets

The New England Patriots head down south to take on the Miami Dolphins as 8-point underdogs in Week 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots are looking to build off of a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills last week to take their third win in four AFC East matchups this year.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Tua Tagovailoa, Under 278.5 Passing Yards (-125): Yes, the Patriots will be without their CB1 from the first matchup between these teams, Christian Gonzalez. But the additions of Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, and J.C. Jackson to their secondary should help fill in the gaps.

By the end of that Week 2 matchup, it was just Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade left in the corner room for the Patriots, and they still held Tua under 250 yards on the night. Miami’s top two wide receivers are banged up, and the starting left side of the offensive line is on injured reserve. Expect New England to do a good job of limiting the Dolphins through the air once again.

NE Patriots D/ST, Anytime TD (+750): Yes, Miami’s offense has been one of the true elite units in the NFL this season. But Bill Belichick has a history of capitalizing on disrupting the timing of offenses like Miami’s, and a secondary with ball-hawks like Jack Jones, J.C. Jackson, Jabrill Peppers, and Kyle Dugger are the types of players to turn incompletions into interceptions and take them to the house.

The Dolphins also allowed a special teams score earlier this season on a kickoff return against Denver. This is a riskier bet, but one I like for the odds.

Demario Douglas, Alternate Line 40+ Receiving Yards (+175): Douglas has played four full games this season (he was benched against Miami for a fumble, and injured against New Orleans and Las Vegas). He has hit the 40-yard mark in three of them. Douglas has emerged as the top slot option for the Pats, and he and Mac Jones have found a connection.

Getting in at plus money for what has been a typical performance from Douglas is fantastic value.