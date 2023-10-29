Patriots vs. Dolphins game day roster: Stability up front a possible key to success

Stability along the offensive line has been a major issue for the New England Patriots all year. Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, however, they will field the same starting five as the previous week for the first time all season.

That group, from left to right, will consist of Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Sidy Sow and Michael Onwenu. That is the same lineup that played some solid football in a win over the Buffalo Bills last week.

Brown was the big question mark among them entering the game against the Dolphins. The behemoth left tackle was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report due to knee and ankle issues, but he has been cleared to play versus Miami. While it remains to be seen whether or not the ailments will impact his performance, the simple fact that he is good to go is a positive for both him and the Patriots O-line as a whole.

With all that said, let’s take a look at New England’s 48-man roster for Week 8.

Patriots game day roster

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones (10), Bailey Zappe (4)

Running back (3): Rhamondre Stevenson (38), Ezekiel Elliott (15), Ty Montgomery II (14 | KR)

Wide receiver (6): Kendrick Bourne (84), Demario Douglas (81 | PR), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7), DeVante Parker (1), Jalen Reagor (83), Matthew Slater (18)

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry (85), Mike Gesicki (88), Pharaoh Brown (86)

Offensive tackle (3): Trent Brown (77 | LT), Michael Onwenu (71 | RT), Conor McDermott (75 | practice squad elevation)

Interior offensive line (5): Cole Strange (69 | LG), David Andrews (60 | C), Sidy Sow (62 | RG), Atonio Mafi (68), Jake Andrews (67)

Interior defensive line (5): Christian Barmore (90), Davon Godchaux (92), Deatrich Wise Jr. (91), Lawrence Guy Sr. (93), Sam Roberts (96)

Defensive edge (2): Anfernee Jennings (33), Keion White (99)

Linebacker (5): Ja’Whaun Bentley (8), Jahlani Tavai (48), Marte Mapu (30), Mack Wilson Sr. (3), Chris Board (45)

Cornerback (5): Jonathan Jones (31), J.C. Jackson (29), Jack Jones (13), Myles Bryant (27), Shaun Wade (26)

Safety (6): Kyle Dugger (23), Jabrill Peppers (5), Adrian Phillips (21), Jalen Mills (2), Brenden Schooler (41), Cody Davis (22)

Specialists (3): Chad Ryland (37 | K), Bryce Baringer (17 | P | H), Joe Cardona (49 | LS)

While there is some stability along the offensive line at last, other positions saw some movement compared to last week.

Most prominent among them is wide receiver, which is seeing the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster after a two-week absence due to a concussion sustained in Week 5. In addition, Jalen Reagor will also be active after only recently being promoted from the practice squad. Sophomore Tyquan Thornton and rookie Kayshon Boutte, meanwhile, are healthy scratches.

Also back in action is defensive lineman Keion White. The youngster also dealt with a concussion recently, but is now back after missing the win over Buffalo — giving the Patriots some improved depth along a defensive edge still missing an injured Josh Uche (inactive) and Matthew Judon (injured reserve).

The average age of the Patriots’ game day roster is 27.1 years.

Patriots reserves

Game day inactives (6): OT Calvin Anderson (76), WR Kayshon Boutte (80), QB Will Grier (19 | emergency QB), OT Vederian Lowe (59), WR Tyquan Thornton (11), ED Josh Uche (55)

Practice squad (15): DB Joshuah Bledsoe (24), CB Breon Borders (35), DE William Bradley-King (52), QB/WR Malik Cunningham (16), OL James Ferentz (65), LB Joe Giles-Harris (44), RB Kevin Harris (36), CB Azizi Hearn (42), DE Trysten Hill (97), LB Calvin Munson (43), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70) OL Kody Russey (66), TE Matt Sokol (87), OT Andrew Stueber (64), RB Patrick Taylor (34)

Injured reserve return (6): DT Daniel Ekuale, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Marcus Jones, ED Matthew Judon, OL Riley Reiff, OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Patriots made some changes to their inactives list this week, with the aforementioned Tyquan Thornton joining the ranks of healthy scratches. He is one of six players out, including injured Calvin Anderson (illness), Vederian Lowe (ankle) and Josh Uche (knee, ankle).

Also among the reserves is quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham, who was cut from the active roster earlier this week and re-signed to the practice squad. No longer on any list is defensive end Trey Flowers, who was released from the physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots’ Week 7 game against the Dolphins will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.