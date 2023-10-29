The New England Patriots offense started its Week 8 road game against the Miami Dolphins rather slowly, having to punt on both of its first two possessions of the day. However, the Dolphins were unable to capitalize so far — quite the opposite: their second possession of the day ended when safety Kyle Dugger picked off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The interception, which was the first of Dugger’s season, plus a 15-yard return set the Patriots up at the Miami 30-yard line. New England started its next drive with an incompletion and a 6-yard Rhamondre Stevenson punt, before Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne put their team on the board.

Jones hit his favorite wide receiver in stride and Bourne was able to take the ball 24 yards for the touchdown. The scoring pass was Jones’ eighth of the season, while Bourne has now found the end zone four times this year.

The Patriots went up 7-0 with 3:32 left in the first quarter.