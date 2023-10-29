The New England Patriots came out of halftime of their Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins down 17-7, and on the defense. However, it didd not take long for their offense to return to the field thanks to the home team committing a turnover.

On the very first play from scrimmage in Quarter 3, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mosters botched a handoff. The ball came free, with Patriots edge defender Anfernee Jennings jumping onto it for the team’s second takeaway of the game.

While the offense effectively went three-and-out following the turnover, the superb field position created by the takeaway allowed the team to still get a field goal out of it. With 12:40 left in the third period, the Patriots’ deficit has therefore been reduced to seven points.