Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a quiet start to his New England Patriots career, and the team’s Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins. In the fourth quarter and with the Patriots facing some injury questions at the wide receiver position, however, he finally made his presence felt.

With the Patriots down 14 points with under 10 minutes to play and facing a 4th-and-goal from the Dolphins’ 3-yard line, quarterback Mac Jones decided to go Smith-Schuster’s way. The result was the veteran’s first touchdown in a Patriots uniform.

Smith-Schuster had originally not seen any snaps in his return from a two-week absence due to a concussion, but injuries suffered by Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (head) forced the team’s hand. He made the most of his opportunity.

The score put New England within one score of the Dolphins with 8:30 left in regulation.