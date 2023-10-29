If a 31-17 loss to fall to 2-6 could not get any worse, the New England Patriots also lost a pair of top receivers to injuries in the defeat against the Miami Dolphins.

New England first saw DeVante Parker exit the game in the third quarter when safety DeShon Elliott drilled the receiver in his facemark. The play likely should have drawn a penalty, but the receiver was quickly ruled out of the game after showing clear signs of a head injury.

“I don’t think you ever want to see someone go down,” David Andrews said post game. “I’m not sure what [the refs are] looking for in certain things. Hope that DP’s alright. Unfortunately just a sad part of the game, injuries. But DP’s a tough, great pro and I definitely appreciate him.”

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots’ most productive receiver Kendrick Bourne then went down after an awkward tackle on a third-down completion. Bourne appeared to be grabbing/motioning towards his right knee and now will have an MRI on Monday to evaluate the diagnosis.

“KB’s a great teammate, great friend of mine, and does a great job coming to work every day and staying positive,” Mac Jones said. “I have a lot of love for KB and I hope he’s OK. I didn’t see him in [the locker room]. But, off the field, one of my best friends, honestly. I have a lot of respect for him, and his family and everybody, so I hope he’s OK.”

With Bourne and Parker out of the game, New England was forced to lean elsewhere at the wide receiver position. That included veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster seeing his first snaps of the game in the fourth quarter and catching a touchdown, while rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas was once again busy.

“It’s always tough to lose two guys that you rely on a lot,” Hunter Henry added. “So, that was a tough time. But we have a good group in that room, too, so a lot of guys stepped up.”

Moving forward, the dynamic Douglas projects as the top option to help replace Bourne on and off the field. The rookie saw a heavy dose of snaps for the second straight week and led the team in targets (7) and receptions (5).

“I feel like I gotta bring that energy. Not on the field. I’m saying energy in that room. KB was our energy. KB was our energy,” Douglas told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry after the game. “I feel like I can bring that energy that he brings. I just gotta come out every day and bring that energy that he does.

“I did it at Liberty. I just gotta bring it here now. I’m getting comfortable with my teammates. I just gotta step up and become that young leader.”

Entering the Week 8 contest, Bourne (339) and Parker (307) sat atop New England’s wide receiver room in total offensive snaps. Beyond Smith-Schuster and Douglas, wide receivers Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte rely on the active roster.

“At the end of the day, we got to fight together and figure it out,” Jones added. “So, got to make sure those guys are OK. Hope they’re OK. I have a lot of respect for KB and DP, they are two of my close friends, and I hope they’re OK.”