New England Patriots links 10/03/23 - Moving forward with Mac

We’re still picking up the pieces from Sunday, and today’s links include film reviews (my condolences to the analysts) more game breakdowns and a few early look-aheads.

The real questions relate to how the New England Patriots are going to react going forward. How Mac Jones will respond in Week 5 and whether he can overcome that case of the “mental shanks” is key. How the coaching staff will try to make up for the loss of Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon. And my big concern is whether the team as a whole can wash that loss out of their hair and come out swinging when practice starts back up. The Dallas Cowboys did it last week after embarrassing themselves against the Arizona Cardinals. Maybe New England can give the New Orleans Saints the same energy.

There’s not a hole deep enough to bury that football. Here’s hoping it doesn’t rise back up and turn the season into the living dead. I’m willing to watch with fresh eyes this Sunday. This is my team, what can I say?

