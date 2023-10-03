Patriots work out five free agents, including former Giants linebacker Elerson Smith

Former New York Giants outside linebacker Elerson Smith was among a handful of free agents in Foxborough for workouts to begin the week.

The New England Patriots hosted the third-year pro on Tuesday, along with offensive lineman Bobby Evans and defensive linemen Khalil McKenzie, Trysten Hill and Spencer Waege, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Smith, 25, entered the NFL in the fourth round of the 2021 class at No. 116 overall. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Northern Iowa product had four stints on injured reserve during his stay with the Giants before being waived in July. Through 13 career appearances, he stands with 11 tackles as well as a pair of quarterback hits and one forced fumble. A sack arrived against New England during the 2022 preseason for Smith, who has played 121 snaps on defense and 145 snaps on special teams.

Evans, 26, was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2019 draft at No. 97 overall. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound blocker from Oklahoma would earn a Super Bowl LVI ring during his tenure before spending the 2023 offseason between the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Through 35 games and 12 starts, Evans has totaled 878 offensive snaps while aligning at both tackle spots and both guard spots.

McKenzie, 26, converted from defensive tackle to guard after landing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of Tennessee. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound son of Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie has since made stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in addition to the XFL. He has played 142 downs on defense through 12 NFL appearances, recording 12 tackles.

Hill, 25, entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2019 draft at No. 58 overall. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle via Central Florida was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals last season and began September on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. Hill has made five starts through 31 career games, recording 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Waege, 24, signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie in the spring and was waived ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. A two-time FCS All-American, the 6-foot-5, 282-pound defensive end from North Dakota State played in 57 games with the Bison. Over that span, he tallied with 20.5 sacks as well as five forced fumbles, one recovery and two blocked kicks.

The practice squad currently stands at 16 for New England.

The New Orleans Saints visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.