Patriots signing defensive tackle Trysten Hill to practice squad, per report

The New England Patriots plan to add veteran defensive tackle Trysten Hill to the practice squad, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Central Florida product was among five free agents in Foxborough for workouts on Tuesday.

Hill, 25, entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2019 draft at No. 58 overall. He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals last November and finished the regular season on injured reserve before signing with the Cleveland Browns in March.

After being released at the league’s 53-man roster deadline, Hill agreed to sign with Cleveland’s practice squad. The former second-team All-AAC honoree was released again last week.

Through 31 career games, including five starts, Hill stands with 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has seen 732 snaps on defense and 35 snaps on special teams.

New England placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve at the conclusion of September and elevated Jeremiah Pharms Jr. for last Sunday’s 38-3 loss at AT&T Stadium. Fellow defensive lineman Manny Jones also recently signed to the practice squad.

A corresponding move is ahead to make room among the group of 16.