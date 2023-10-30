New England Patriots links 10/30/23 - Offense regresses, defense can’t contain speedy Miami WRs

Mac Jones’ interception late in the second quarter was the killer. The energy-sucker. The pass wasn’t tipped. It was just a careless throw that turned a would-be touchdown pass instead into the waiting arms of CB Jalen Ramsey. Later in the game Mac took too many sacks behind a mostly solid offensive line.

The offense’s inability to sustain drives kept the defense on the field too long against the speedy Miami receivers. Result: Another loss and more disappointment.

I’m starting to get the feeling Mac Jones may not be the answer. The Patriots aren’t the only team with a franchise quarterback problem but man, was I hoping they would beat the odds and avoid one. Midway through Mac’s third year, it’s not looking good.

I’ll be curious about any trade deadline activity. The beat-writers are screaming “sell!” But what they don’t add, is which team is going to buy high from this roster? In my opinion, it doesn’t help to give away good defensive players for draft peanuts. We’ll see what happens.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS