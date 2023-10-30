Veteran tackle Conor McDermott reverts to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 8

Conor McDermott reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as a standard elevation against the Miami Dolphins.

The 31-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium marked the veteran offensive tackle’s first call-up of the regular season.

McDermott, 31, was active but did not play for a depth chart that saw Calvin Anderson ruled out on Friday and Vederian Lowe downgraded on Saturday. The UCLA product returned to Foxborough midway through October. He had been released from injured reserve with a settlement following the 53-man roster deadline.

Selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft, McDermott was waived at the conclusion of his rookie preseason and awarded to the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound bookend reunited with the organization last November off the practice squad of the New York Jets. From there, he allowed zero sacks through six straight starts at right tackle and reached a contract extension in February.

Across 49 appearances, including a dozen starts, McDermott stands with 982 snaps on offense and 172 snaps on special teams in his AFC East career. He caught a one-yard touchdown pass while reporting as an eligible tight end in 2021.

The 3-5 Washington Commanders visit the 2-6 Patriots next Sunday. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.