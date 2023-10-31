Happy Halloween, everyone!

While there’s no costume, movie, or gas bill that will be even as remotely frightening as the nightmare that is the 2023 New England Patriots season, don’t worry — I’m here for you. As the suckitude of this season starts to reach laughable levels, I’ll be on here each and every week with five new positives we can all take away from the latest in a long string of failures for the year.

Here’s my latest attempt at spinning all of this mess.

1. In Miami. Everybody knows that the Patriots don’t win games in Miami. They didn’t when Tom Brady was under center, and they certainly don’t when Mac Jones is under center. The Patriots could have played lights-out and still found a way to lose, because that’s how it goes down in South Beach. I never got too despondent over the at Miami losses even when the Pats were Super Bowl contenders, so tough to get too upset now.

2. Dugger, Peppers, and Barmore. Christian Barmore continues to be a force along the line. Kyle Dugger had his best game of the season against the Dolphins on Sunday. And folks will finally stop calling Jabrill Peppers “Julius” with the way he’s been playing as of late. There are a handful of guys on this team who deserve some of that massive cap space the Patriots have next year, so it’s always good to give them the credit they deserve.

3. Now we have the answer. The question was, “Have the Patriots found their rhythm with a key win over the Buffalo Bills?” The answer to that question is a big, fat, definitive “No.” Last week’s game was just a freak upset that happens once in a while across the league, one of those games the Patriots used to have to endure once in a while at the hands of Cleveland or Detroit before righting the ship the very next week.

There will be a few more wins peppered in this season, and maybe even another upset, but none of that will represent any kind of turnaround. We have a definitive answer there and can plan accordingly.

4. Draft pick. Each loss gets the Patriots one step closer to an elite draft pick. New England got some help from all the other awful teams in the NFL this week and jumped up a draft spot; they now sit with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 Draft and are only one game out of having the first overall selection.

And did you know that over the course of an average person’s entire life, they’ll spend the equivalent of about a full calendar year sitting on the toilet? Time well spent, I say.

5. Halloween leftovers. Hopefully you were all smart enough to buy significantly more Halloween candy than you could possibly need to keep this year’s trick-or-treaters from egging and TPing your house. You say that you “just want to make sure that we have enough,” but in reality you’re looking forward to polishing off about nine pounds worth of mini Kit Kats and Peanut M&Ms over the next few days and aren’t making any apologies about it.

We’re not that far away from those delicious Thanksgiving leftovers, but don’t sleep on all that extra candy.