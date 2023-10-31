New England Patriots links 10/31/23 - Players still buy in, Demario Douglas steps up

Bill Belichick was asked a good question yesterday during his weekly appearance on WEEI: Why should New England players remain bought in? Besides playing hard for their future contracts, Belichick’s answer stayed true to his philosophy — even for a team that’s at the top.
“From week to week, it’s just about the week you have in front of you,” he said. “That’s really what it is. You can’t do anything about the weeks that have passed. The weeks ahead — you’ll get to them when you get to them. So, you focus on the team that you play, the next opponent — getting ready for that game. You take it one game at a time and one day at a time for each game.”
It has the whiff of a cop-out answer, but it’s not. When you think about it, that’s all anyone can do. Promises from players and staff to improve or do better don’t hold weight at this point. It’s all about what each person does in the present moment with the hope those moments stack up to produce positive outcomes.
This may mean more time spent in film study and preparation, higher focus in practice, showing a better attitude, connecting with teammates... All that and more on a moment-to-moment, day-to-day basis would build each player and coach into the best they can be.
Not sure even that would be enough to save the season, but at least they’d go down swinging and maybe take a few teams down with them.
TEAM TALK
LOCAL LINKS
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike & Murph discuss the Patriots miscues in Miami, Mac Jones game-changing interception and the season-ending injury to receiver Kendrick Bourne. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
