The 2023 NFL trade deadline is upon us. The window for teams to make moves will come to a close on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. ET, and the New England Patriots are among those to keep a close eye on.

Not only are they just 2-6 and possibly motivated to part ways with assets in order to improve their offseason capital in 2024, they also have never been afraid of making a move if the opportunity came about. Even though New England has not been active in back-to-back years now, the team of head coach/general manager Bill Belichick has swung at least one deadline trade in five of the last 10 years.

What will they do in 2023? Will they be buyer or seller, or neither? And what else is going on around the league? Let’s find out.

Welcome to Pats Pulpit’s Patriots Trade Deadline Tracker.

Patriots trades

CB J.C. Jackson: Acquired from Chargers. The Patriots sent a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Chargers to bring their former Pro Bowler plus a 2025 seventh-rounder back into the mix. Jackson had struggled during his one-plus seasons in L.A., while the Patriots were motivated to make a move after losing rookie standout Christian Gonzalez to a supposedly season-ending shoulder injury.

NFL deadline trades

DT Leonard Williams: Traded from New York Giants to Seattle Seahawks

DT Kentavius Street: Traded from Philadelphia Eagles to Atlanta Falcons

S Kevin Byard: Traded from Tennessee Titans to Philadelphia Eagles

WR Mecole Hardman: Traded from New York Jets to Kansas City Chiefs

Only trades made within the month of October are listed here.

News and rumors tracker

Rumor: Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has requested permission for a trade. | Report

Patriots rumor: New England making more than one trade at the deadline is considered unlikely. | Report

Patriots rumor: Josh Uche is the Patriots’ most likely player to get traded. | Report

Patriots rumor: Josh Uche has garnered trade interest. | Report