With only hours to go until the NFL trade deadline, the New England Patriots’ upcoming opponent has made a move. The Washington Commanders have traded edge defender Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sweat, 27, arrived in Washington as the 26th overall selection in the 2019 draft. Over the next few years, he developed into a steady presence along the team’s defensive line: appearing in a combined 68 regular season and playoff games, he registered 36.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and one interception.

His performance prompted the Commanders to exercise the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, meaning he would remain under contract through 2023. Sweat rewarded the team’s trust by continuing to play solid football — including through eight games this season.

The 6-foot-6, 262-pound defender is Washington’s leading sack artist this year, taking opposing quarterbacks down on 6.5 occasions. His 27 total quarterback pressures rank third on the team, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has force a pair of fumbles.

Together with Chase Young on the opposite end of the defensive line, containing Sweat would have been a challenge for the Patriots. While their tackle situation improved quite a bit with Trent Brown and Michael Onwenu now serving as the bookends, the Young/Sweat pairing would still have been a challenge for the group as a whole — a challenge that now looks more manageable from a New England perspective.

The Patriots will host the Commanders for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.