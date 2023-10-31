Patriots host free agents Tashawn Bower, A.J. Thomas for workouts

Two free agents visited Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, including a familiar face.

The New England Patriots had outside linebacker Tashawn Bower and safety A.J. Thomas in for workouts, as first shared by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Bower, 28, spent parts of three seasons in Foxborough. He appeared in nine games, starting three, over that span while recording 11 tackles and one sack. The former LSU Tiger entered the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2017, ultimately returning to the 53-man roster off New England’s practice squad in 2021. Stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have followed for the 6-foot-5, 250-pound veteran. Through 26 games, Bower stands with 23 tackles and two sacks in his career.

Thomas, 24, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Western Michigan product has since appeared in six games to record four tackles. Seeing 19 snaps on defense and 76 snaps on special teams during his stay in Chicago, Thomas was a standard elevation in October. He was released from the practice squad last weekend.

The 2-6 Patriots host the 3-5 Washington Commanders next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.