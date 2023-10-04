New England Patriots links 10/04/23 - Moving on to the Saints

Bring on Week 5! If I didn’t have so many people in my house last Sunday I would have moved on at halftime. But diehard fans tend to stay and suffer the bad as well as cheering on the good.

Today it’s officially Saints week. Players return to practice, the game plan gets introduced and the page has been mentally turned. By this time the staff has determined what they got wrong, where they need to coach up to raise the level of execution (awareness of the the first-down marker perhaps?) to where it needs to be, and how the weak spots can be shored up - because the Saints’ staff has analyzed that same film.

The injuries to key players Christian Gonzalez and Matt Judon certainly don’t help. It will be interesting to see more of Keion White and if he can supply the same punch - albeit without the cheery demeanor as Judon.

