Patriots reportedly trade for J.C. Jackson following Christian Gonzalez injury

The New England Patriots are reuniting with old friend J.C. Jackson, as the team has reportedly acquired him via trade from the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and Chargers will swap 2025 6th and 7th rounders in the deal.

Jackson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots back in 2018. He established himself as one of the best ballhawks in the league over the next four seasons. Appearing in a combined 67 regular season and playoff games in New England, he picked off 25 passes and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

He then inked a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in free agency, but things have not worked out. Since signing that deal, Jackson has appeared in only seven games with one interception: a torn patellar tendon prematurely ended his 2022 campaign and forced him to undergo surgery in October and he has been a healthy scratch lately this season.

In order to facilitate the deal, the Chargers are paying the majority of Jackson’s remaining $12 million guaranteed salary, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. As for Jackson’s remaining $9.33M salary this season, New England will cover roughly $1.5 million with the Chargers reportedly covering the rest in a signing bonus, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The rest of the deal remains the same.

Despite Jackson’s rough stretch in LA, the Patriots needed help at the cornerback spot. As Rapoport also reported, Christian Gonzalez is set to miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum. Cornerbacks Marcus and Jack Jones are on injured reserve and expected to miss multiple games, while Jonathan Jones has missed the last three weeks with an ankle injury.

When asked Wednesday morning if a trade was possible due to their injuries, Bill Belichick explained that “somebody has to be available” in order to make a trade. Jackson was and New England struck. They now will hope he can regain his old form back in Foxboro.