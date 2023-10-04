Patriots reportedly release punter Corliss Waitman from practice squad

The New England Patriots have released punter Corliss Waitman from the practice squad, as first reported Wednesday by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

A corresponding move was required among the group of 16 following the addition of defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

Waitman, 28, had signed a one-year contract with the organization in March and was retained in August after the league’s roster deadline. Through five punts in the preseason, the left-footed South Alabama product averaged 43 yards per attempt.

Undrafted in 2020, Waitman made previous stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos as well as the Patriots. He joined the practice squad in Foxborough in the fall of 2021 before agreeing to depart for a 53-man roster opportunity in December.

Across 19 NFL games, Waitman has averaged 46.9 yards per punt with a long of 63. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound specialist stands 103 punts into his career, including 31 downed inside the opposing 20.

New England moves forward with a depth chart of one at the position.

Bryce Baringer, who arrived in the sixth round of April’s draft, has averaged 43.9 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards. The consensus All-American by way of Illinois and Michigan State has logged one touchback while also handling holding duties for rookie kicker Chad Ryland.