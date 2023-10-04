Riley Reiff, two others return to Patriots practice off of IR and PUP

The New England Patriots took the practice fields on Wednesday for their first practice of Week 5 and received some good news along the injury front.

With players on the injured reserve and physically unable to perform list now eligible to begin practicing, New England welcomed back offensive lineman Riley Reiff (IR), Cody Davis (PUP), and Trey Flowers (PUP).

The Patriots will now have 21 days to activate each player onto the active roster or they will miss the rest of the season.

Riley Reiff (IR), Cody Davis (PUP), and Trey Flowers (PUP) are back at practice, opening their 21-day activation window.



Everyone else is present (outside of Judon, Gonzalez). pic.twitter.com/pLwMU2spEZ — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) October 4, 2023

Reiff landed on the IR after hurting his knee is the preseason finale. He was signed this offseason as the team’s projected starting right tackle. The position could still be his due to poor play from the position, but the veteran could also provide insurance at guard after he was bumped inside during the preseason.

Flowers and Davis both spent the entire offseason on the PUP list and will likely serve depth on defensive and special teams, respectively.

Wednesday’s practice did not mark the return of wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who resides on IR after suffering an undisclosed shoulder injury in August. Cornerback Jack Jones was also eligible to return this week, but a return at a later date appears more likely.

Elsewhere on the practice fields, New England was relatively healthy missing only Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon - both to be expected after suffering significant injuries against Dallas last Sunday.

The Patriots first injury report of the week will be released later Wednesday afternoon.