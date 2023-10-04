Patriots vs. Saints Wednesday injury report: 10 limited for New England, including Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots turned the page to the New Orleans Saints with two indefinite absences on the defensive side of the ball.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon underwent bicep surgery on Wednesday, while cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be undergoing surgery to repair the torn labrum that is expected to end his rookie season.

But 10 players were listed as limited following New England’s initial practice of the week, including starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

LB Matthew Judon (elbow)

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson (calf)

TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related — rest)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related — rest)

G Andrus Peat (concussion)

DT Bryan Bresee (illness)

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)

The 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium saw the Patriots lose a perennial Pro Bowler as well as the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. Judon, who sustained a torn lower bicep tendon, was ruled doubtful to return in the second half. And Gonzalez, who suffered dislocated shoulder in the process of making a tackle, exited in the opening quarter and was downgraded to out. Both remained on the active roster for Wednesday’s practice.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh)

RB Ty Montgomery (illness)

OT Riley Reiff (knee)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Saints

QB Derek Carr (right shoulder)

C Erik McCoy (knee)

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

The Patriots opened return windows for three veterans who began September on injured reserve and physically unable to perform. Reiff, Flowers and Davis each have 21 days to be activated to the roster. But there were other new arrivals among the limited on Wednesday. Both in the backfield. Stevenson, who has totaled 251 scrimmage yards and one touchdown through 72 touches this fall, is dealing with a thigh injury. And Montgomery, who has played the part of a rusher, receiver and kickoff returner, was a partial participant due to an illness. New England had ruled out a pair of starters before heading to Texas last weekend in Strange and Jones. The guard and cornerback continue to work back from knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Saints

TE Foster Moreau (ankle)

S Jordan Howden (finger)

No recently limited Patriots graduated to full participation on Wednesday. The Saints had two in that tier. At tight end, Moreau has appeared in two games this season. At safety, Howden has appeared in three.